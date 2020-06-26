Toronto is getting a huge drive-in movie festival at Ontario Place

Everyone is getting in on the drive-in trend this summer, including Ontario Place.

Ontario Place and the Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF) are teaming up for the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival that will explore films from around the world.

"In celebration of Canada’s diversity, the festival will feature an incredible line-up of the latest international films representing countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the description.

"A different nation will be represented each night, including France, Spain, China, Russia, the US, the UK, Brazil, India and Canada, with a special "Focus Italia" series, in partnership with the Embassy of Italy in Ottawa."

The festival has also partnered with Pizza Nova to offer contactless delivery of snacks directly to vehicles while a portion of ticket sales will go directly to the Canadian Red Cross to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts.

Films will be preceded by live and live-streamed interviews, Q&A sessions with actors and directors and short film presentations. Folks can tune into the programming via a live broadcast on Radio CHIN (AM 1540).

The festival runs from July 20 to July 31 with ticket prices depending on the number of people per car.