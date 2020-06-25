Film
Rebel Nightclub owner is building a drive-in theatre in Toronto

Rebel Nightclub remains closed for the foreseeable future, but the club's owner says there'll soon be another reason to head down to Polson Pier. 

INK Entertainment founder Charles Khabouth told blogTO today that his company is building a brand new drive-in movie theatre right across the street called CityView Drive-In. 

Construction has already begun in the parking lot located just a few steps north of Rebel. 

The parking lot, once reserved for guests of the 3,700-person capacity nightclub and concert venue, will eventually be able to accommodate 250 cars for the drive-in experience, said Khabouth. 

It's unclear at this point when construction will be complete, or what the theatre will be called. 

But with The Docks Drive-In shuttered since 2018 (and no announced plans to reopen), INK's takeover of the parking lot means it'll soon be the only drive-in movie theatre in Toronto.

Khabouth was able to share that the theatre's programming could include corporate events, live streams, and DJ events.

News of this project from INK follows the announcement that the company's poolside Polson Pier club Cabana Pool Bar has evolved into a dine-in restaurant called Cabana Waterfront Patio, just in time for Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.

Khabouth's company, which is responsible for some of the city's mainstay nightlife venues, has had to adapt to new business models as nightclubs remain closed indefinitely during the pandemic.

"We do have to pivot with the spaces we have and figure something out," he said.

"We're motivated to keep going. Whether some of it makes financial sense, I don't know, we'll have to wait and see."

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

