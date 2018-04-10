Film
Toronto's only drive-in movie theatre has closed

Gone are the days of nuzzling up with a date on a warm summer night from comfort of your car as Toronto's only drive-in movie theatre has closed.

The Docks Drive-In announced yesterday that it won't be reopening this summer - or ever - in favour of expanding the golf driving range it sits on.

Drive-ins are hard to come by in a city where every piece of property is valuable. This one happened to serve as a breath of fresh air that allowed movie goers to watch films surrounded by the closest thing Toronto has to the great outdoors.

It would often screen movies that were filmed in and around Toronto, a nod to the nearby filmmaking epicentre down on the waterfront.

All is not lost, though, since there's still a few drive-ins just outside the downtown core with the next closest one over in Oakville. 

Lead photo by

Dominic Bugatto

