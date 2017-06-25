Drive-in movie theatres in and around Toronto, conjure up images of an idyllic past, Riverdale and the John Travolto belting his heart out in Grease. Speed back in time to capture that nostalgic feeling of cozying up in your car to watch a double feature under the stars.

Here's a round-up of drive-in move theatres in and around Toronto.

The only drive-in in Toronto property is located by the water. There's also a driving range on-site. This retro spot is open year-round on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays.

With three screens showing the latest new releases, you'll definitely want to stay for both feature films. Oh, and along with the movies, this Oakville drive-in has an impressive diner and snack bar.

The Stardust, north of the city in Newmarket, is under the same ownership as the 5 Drive-In. It plays first-rate movies and along with its name, it maintains a 60s vibe.

Cruise down the 401 to London (or head here after spending a day at the beach in Grand Bend) and relax at this drive-in that play first-rate new releases.

This drive-in megaplex in Fonthill includes four screens, and each one plays a double feature. You can see 'em all for less than $15, meaning you can watch movies from dusk until dawn.