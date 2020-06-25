Toronto's biggest park is getting drive-in outdoor movie nights under the stars

A safe and fun summer is just getting started as Downsview Park gets ready to host a special drive-in addition of its annual Friday Night Lights outdoor movie series.

The park has teamed up with MADE | NOUS to celebrate Canadian filmmakers with screenings at drive-ins and cine-parcs around the country.

"The pandemic abruptly halted Canadian film productions, impacting the jobs of thousands who work in the vibrant Canadian film production industry," reads a press release.

"The films in the Series were specifically curated to celebrate the big blockbuster productions that were brought to life by Canadian crews and/or Canadian post-production houses."

The MADE in Canada: A Summer Blockbuster Series begins at Downsview with a screening of Arrival by Canadian director Denis Villeneuve on July 3 at 9 p.m. More films will be announced.

The screening is free to attend but requires tickets reserved in advance. Tickets are limited and only one registration per household is allowed for up to five people in the same vehicle.

The special drive-in experience will be located at the park's Festival Terrace at the intersection of John Drury and Carl Hall Road.

The entire series runs every other Friday from July 3 to September 4, beginning at dusk.