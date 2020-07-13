Toronto is getting another drive-in movie and concert series

There's a growing number of drive-in movie theatres opening up in Toronto this summer.

Just weeks after the news that Rebel Nightclub is turning its parking lot into a theatre, a new drive-in theatre has been announced for Ontario Place.

A new live entertainment series called Toronto Shines will launch this Friday, and is expected to run events all the way up until October in Ontario Place's East Commons drive-in area.

According to the Toronto Shines — which is being run by music producer and former Canadian Idol judge Farley Flex and Jeffrey Latimer, the CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame — it'll be a combination of live DJs, stand-up comedy, musicians and two full-length feature films every night.

Equally exciting is the fact there will be food trucks onsite (none have been announced except for Balzac's Coffee), with "roller-blading car hops" delivering your food straight to your car. Orders will be placed through an online app.

This Friday, their inaugural event will be a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody, with comedy from Evan Carter and live music from Steph La Rochelle and Rory Taillon.

The day after, they'll be screening Ford v Ferrari for their Saturday show, with comedy from Kate Davis and music from Sean Jones & The Righteous Echo.

The lot will have enough room for 185 physically-distanced cars, but it'll definitely cost more than your typical movie-going experience: tickets are $89.95 for the first two people, and $19.95 per extra guest after that.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and live performances start at 7:30 p.m. followed by back-to-back feature films that start at 9 p.m. Cut-off entry time is 9:15 p.m.

The pandemic's not over, meaning there's quite a few rules to adhere to. For one, Toronto Shines won't be serving alcohol, and they ask that you not bring any, though outside food is permitted.

Pets are also not allowed, and you'll be asked to wear a mask when leaving your car to visit the washroom.

Keep in mind that parking spaces aren't reserved, so if you're trying to post up with family or friends, make sure to meet ahead of time and drive in together.