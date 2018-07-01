These are all the fun new things to do at Ontario Place

Ontari0 Place is shaping up to be the place to be this summer. The massive facelift it got last year definitely seems to be paying off, and aside from the many festivals happening over the next few months, there are plenty of features to check out on the grounds before summer ends.

Here are all the fun new things to do at Ontario Place.

Catch a flick at the Cinesphere

After being closed for five years, the world's first permanent IMAX theatre finally re-opened late last year and it looks better than ever. It will now show IMAX 70 mm films as well as IMAX Laser presentations; catch movies like Under the Sea and U2 in 3D.

Go ice skating

Yes, in the summer. Ontario Place now has the city's only outdoor summer skating rink. The whole thing is built from solid polymer, allowing it to stay icey even in blazing hot weather. If you don't have your own skates they offer blades for $10, no time limit.

Explore the William G. Davis Trail

You'll find thousands of native plants, rocks, and boulders along this 1.3-kilometre trail. Look out for the moccasins engraved on two stone walls marking the ravine entrance, where you'll find the engravings celebrating First Nations' heritage.

Admire the new pavilion

This beautiful new structure is great for gatherings, dashing for cover from the rain — with a significant other, maybe? The pavilion does frame the Romantic Garden, after all.

Have life-sized chess match

This mega-sized chess set is where you and a friend can have a proper tourney, Harry Potter-style. If you're a little weak-armed, don't worry – the pieces aren't as heavy as they look. Find this set near the East Island.

Throw a volleyball tournament

Echo Beach just got four new regulation-sized volleyball courts with a great view of the CN Tower. You can rent volleyballs for two hours at just $5 from the General Store nearby, and play as late as midnight every day. Just make sure to check out Echo Beach for availability.

Check out Trillium Park

This new park right next to the waterfront is a refreshing piece of green space on the Ontario Place grounds. Plus, there are these bright blue lego-esque foam shapes that pop up on weekends that are super fun to play with and oddly therapeutic, even for adults.

Start a bonfire

You need a permit to book out one of these fire pits, but the extra effort is worth it with such an amazing view of the city. Seriously, the view of Toronto's downtown skyline is one of the best you'll get without having to take a ferry to the Toronto Islands.