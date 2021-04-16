This is the list of new restrictions in Ontario under the revised stay-at-home order

New restrictions have arrived in Ontario under the extended stay-at-home order that will now last at least 6 weeks.

From golf courses and outdoor sports to new travel restrictions, there's a lot to digest here from a Doug Ford government that has now changed the rules more times than we can count.

Here's a list of all the new restrictions in Ontario that come into effect on April 17 at 12:01 a.m.

All outdoor social gatherings and organized public events are now prohibited except for with members of the same household or one other person from outside that household who lives alone or a caregiver for any member of the household.

All non-essential workplaces in the construction sector are now closed.

Capacity limits have been reduced to 25 per cent in all retail settings where in-store shopping is permitted. This includes supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers' markets, other stores that primarily sell food and pharmacies.

All outdoor recreational amenities have been closed including golf courses, basketball courts, soccer fields, and playgrounds with limited exceptions.

Travel will be restricted into Ontario from the provinces of Manitoba and Quebec with the exception of purposes such as work, health care services, transportation and delivery of goods and services or exercising Aboriginal or treaty rights.

Police officers and other provincial offences officers will have the authority to require any individual to provide their home address and purpose for not being at their residence. In addition, police officers, special constables and First Nation Constables will have the authority to stop vehicles to inquire about an individual's reasons for leaving their home.

The following new restrictions come into effect on April 19 at 12:01 a.m.

The capacity of weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies will be limited to 10 people indoors or outdoors. Social gatherings associated with these services such as receptions are prohibited, except for with members of the same household or one other person from outside that household who lives alone. Drive-in services will be permitted.

In addition to these new restrictions, the Ontario government says they have launched an enhanced, targeted provincewide inspection campaign of construction sites, dispatching 200 workplace inspectors, supported by provincial offenses officers, to visit 1,300 constructions sites to enforce COVID-19 safety requirements.

Provincial offences officers will also be visiting over 500 workplaces this weekend in the COVID-19 hotspots of Ottawa, Toronto and York Region. Their visits will include big-box stores, food processors, manufacturers and warehouses.

Under the extended stay-at-home order, everyone in Ontario is still requireed to remain at home except for specified purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services (including getting vaccinated), for outdoor exercise, or for work that cannot be done remotely.