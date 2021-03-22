Toronto drive-in theatre reopening in nightclub parking lot this spring

City View Drive-In, the Ink Entertainment-owned theatre that took over the massive parking lot at Rebel Nightclub, has announced new programming for 2021.

Last year saw a number of events at 20 Polson St., including performances from DVSN, Allan Rayman and A Tribe Called Red. The theatre also hosted a number of TIFF films in September.

The 200-vehicle drive-in is bringing a bunch of new shows to its massive stage this May.

Movie screenings haven't been announced yet, but we'll be definitely be getting some live acts, include Big Wreck, Tokyo Police Club and Born Ruffians as well as a concert featuring Skratch Bastid, k-os, Shad, Haviah Mighty and re.verse.

Cover band series Classic Albums Live will also bring some classic Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin albums to life.

Concert attendees can buy tickets online and tune in to the show through a designated FM radio requency.

Food and merch will also be available for purchase online and contactless delivery straight to your car (though guests are allowed to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.) Vehicles will be spaced seven feet apart.

Here's a list of highlights from City View's 2021 setlist:

Tickets for City View shows go on sale Wednesday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

Ontario Place is also launching its drive-in program next month, as are a number of drive-in theatres across the GTA.