Drive-in movie theatres across southern Ontario planning to open in 2 weeks

While it still may be some time until film buffs can once again pack into a crowded theatre, an alternative is on the horizon for those who miss watching movies on the big screen.

A number of drive-in theatres across the GTHA (Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area) announced today that they have plans to once again open for business as soon as early March.

Oakville's 5 Drive-In, Newmarket's Stardust, and Hamilton's Starlite - each owned by Premier Theatres - announced their intention to return to business in the coming weeks via Facebook.

A post from 5 Drive-In read: "2020 was a challenging year but we manage to bring families and friends together to celebrate and capture great moments of movies, concerts, corporate events and some fresh air, all safely under the stars."

"We are gearing up and getting ready to start our 2021 season in early March.

"We will have lots of amazing content and we will sure create some more incredible memories to last a lifetime."

Premier Theatres owner Brian Allen told blogTO: "Last year, people who had never been to the drive-in discovered the excitement of it."

He said that COVID permitting, the three Premier Theatres locations hope to each open by Friday, March 5th.

While programming is still being finalized, Allen said current plans include everything from vintage films to new releases such as Raya and the Last Dragon or Tom & Jerry.

With Ontario Place's Drive-In theatre planning to stay closed until at least April, Toronto residents won't be able to get the authentic drive-in experience right at home any time soon, however.

For those looking for a safe way to see films on the silver screen again, though, it could be a short trip worth taking (if and when we're allowed to do so).