Ontario Place is reopening its drive-in movie theatre next month

Ontario Place has announced that their popular drive-in movie theatre will be opening on April 1st. This follows the lead of several drive-ins across the province.

With admission being only $10 per person, it's an affordable way to spend an evening with those in your personal bubble while getting to safely leave the house.

Blade Runner (The Final Cut) will be the first film shown upon reopening with other beloved movies such as Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Moana, and Pulp Fiction all scheduled for later in the month.

Prior to the opening of Ontario Place's drive-in theatre, Toronto residents hoping to experience the drive-in this year had to travel to Newmarket, Oakville, or Hamilton to get their fix.

Last year, Ontario Place's drive-in was a popular destination and hosted a number of events including film festivals and Raptors playoff games.

For those tired of scrolling endlessly through their streaming app of choice, Ontario Place's theatre reopening provides an alternate option where you can recline those car seats, and enjoy popcorn and a soda while partaking in some semblance of social activity.