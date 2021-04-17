Music
Filipe Dimas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bad bunny toronto

Tickets to Bad Bunny concert in Toronto sold out and it may not even happen

Concerts being cancelled across the city over the past year has not stopped people from rushing to scoop up seats to upcoming shows.

Tickets to Bad Bunny's El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo tour stop in Toronto sold out within hours after going on sale on Friday.

With various other artists postponing shows into the summer 0f 2022, many have been left wondering whether Bad Bunny's concert, which is currently scheduled for March of 2022, will even happen. Especially in a province where even virtual concerts have been cancelled.

Bad Bunny isn't the first musical act to optimistically schedule a tour for early next year. Artists like The Weeknd plan to perform here as early as February and plenty of shows are scheduled at Scotiabank Arena later this year.

Regardless, at least for the time being plenty of fans are excited at the idea of gathering and partying to some wonderful music with a crowd again.

The demand for tickets was so great that some are banking on travel restrictions being dropped by the show date, with a number of Americans buying tickets to the Toronto concert.

As Ontario's recovery continues to putter along at a snail's pace, concert-goers everywhere are hoping that by this time next year it will again be safe to pack into a stadium for a wild night of fun.

