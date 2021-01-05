Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted with their adorable puppy in Toronto

Pop star power couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello returned to Ontario from Miami in December to spend Christmas with Mendes' family in Pickering, and now it seems the two are spending some quality time at the musician's Toronto condo.

The couple's location was first made public when Cabello posted a photo of herself holding their adorable dog Tarzan inside Mendes' condo with a view of the CN Tower in the background this past weekend, and she even included the Toronto location tag just in case their whereabouts weren't already crystal clear.

The singer also posted a heartfelt caption alongside the photo that reads: "may we all be happy and peaceful. may we all be healthy and safe. may we all be free from suffering and fear. may we all be strong and feel like we belong. Happy New Year."

Just a couple days later, new photos surfaced showing Mendes walking Tarzan around the neighbourhood along with his sister Aaliyah and her dog Oreo.

📸 | Shawn Mendes was seen hanging out with Aaliyah, Tarzan and Oreo today in Toronto, Canada. pic.twitter.com/T7n6cK7qKB — Shawn Worldwide Media (@shwnworldwide) January 4, 2021

The photos show a masked Mendes walking through Victoria Memorial Square Park near his condo, and he also appears to be holding a cup from Jimmy's Coffee — which he presumably got from one of their two nearby Portland Street locations.

There's no word on how long the stars will remain in Toronto before taking off again, though here's hoping they're in it for the long haul considering the dangers of travelling amid the second wave of COVID-19.