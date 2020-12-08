Shawn Mendes bringing Camila and puppy Tarzan home to Ontario for Christmas

Everyone's favourite Pickering-born pop star is officially coming home to Ontario for the holidays, and this time he says he might never leave again.

Singer Shawn Mendes, who recently came out with a Netflix documentary and a brand new album, revealed during an interview with eTalk that he's never been more excited to come home to Canada, and he's bringing his girlfriend and puppy along with him.

"I'm back home in five days, and the time can't pass quickly enough,"said Mendes during the interview.

"In five days I'll be back in Pickering with my puppy and Camila, and I'm dying. I mean, this is the most excited I've ever been to come back to Canada. I can't wait. I might never leave this time."

Mendes has been in both Miami with girlfriend Camila Cabello's family and L.A. for work over the past several months, but now it seems the couple will be making the trip north for the holidays.

And fortunately for everyone involved, they'll be bringing their adorable puppy Tarzan — who they got just one month ago — along for the ride.

There's no word on whether Mendes and Cabello will be making a pit stop at his downtown Toronto condo before or after heading home to see his parents and sister in Pickering, but it would be surprising for the pop star to travel all the way back to Ontario without checking in on his humble abode at some point.

And while Mendes hasn't made an appearance in his home province of Ontario for quite some time, he has been hard at work creating his new album Wonder and Netflix documentary In Wonder.

The film offers a personal glance into the 22 year-old's bustling music career, the challenges of fame, his relationship with Cabello (and the fact that every single one of his songs is about her), his love for his family, growing up, and his desire to — above all else — put emotional and honest music out into the world.