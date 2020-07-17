This is what people in Toronto think of Drake's new songs

It's been a while since Drake released new music, and many have been wondering when and if he would continue his trend of releasing feel-good summer anthems for fans to enjoy throughout the warmer months.

Yesterday, those calls were answered as Champagne Papi and longtime collaborator DJ Khaled dropped two new tracks.

The two artists released Greece and POPSTAR on Thursday, and fans have had plenty to say about the new songs over the past 24 hours.

I’ve criticized Drake for the last few years but I think the boy is really back this year🚀🚀🚀 — Calvin (@Calvin_W) July 17, 2020

Greece, for starters, is about jetting off to the European country and features Drake rapping in French.

Some fans have taken to social media to express how much they like the new track, and many seem to be impressed that he's added yet another language to his rapping repertoire (on top of English and Spanish).

@Drake is the actual 🐐, man was rapping in Spanish now in French! — GeoGotItAll (@GeoUptown) July 17, 2020

Many also seem to be pointing out the Drake sounds an awful lot like The Weeknd in this particular song, and some aren't too happy about it.

Drake really tried to steal the Weeknd’s entire vibe on Greece LMFAOO bro how do you support a man who steals everyone’s sound 😂😂😂😂 Drake’s a goof — Messi is GOAT (@ChrisCarabas) July 17, 2020

POPSTAR, on the other hand, features countless name drops of major celebrities including Whitney Houston, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and more.

.@Drake mentions Ariana Grande, David Foster, Justin Bieber, Kevin Costner, Scooter Braun, Selena Gomez and Whitney Houston on his new song with @DJKhaled, “POPSTAR.”🎵 pic.twitter.com/dj2vRq3z4B — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2020

In general, fans seem to be pretty impressed by this particular song, with some even saying it's now one of their favourites.

Holy fuck @Drake drops POPSTAR and it just made me appreciate rap again on another level. Top 3 for me for sure 🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧 🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧 — ae (@wwhvmd) July 17, 2020

And even those who aren't yet obsessed with the new songs figure they'll probably grow on them over time.

I swear everytime Drake drops a new single, my initial reaction is “eh this is alright, not bad but aint anything special”… then weeks go by and the shits grown on me lmfao — Dawson (@LuveDawson) July 17, 2020

The new songs are set to appear on DJ Khaled's highly anticipated 12th album, titled Khaled Khaled, which he announced on Instagram earlier this week.

They mark the sixth and seventh collaborations for the two artists, and only time will tell whether or not they'll make it to the top of the Billboard charts — like so many of Drake's singles have done before.