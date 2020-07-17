Music
greece drake

This is what people in Toronto think of Drake's new songs

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's been a while since Drake released new music, and many have been wondering when and if he would continue his trend of releasing feel-good summer anthems for fans to enjoy throughout the warmer months. 

Yesterday, those calls were answered as Champagne Papi and longtime collaborator DJ Khaled dropped two new tracks. 

The two artists released Greece and POPSTAR on Thursday, and fans have had plenty to say about the new songs over the past 24 hours. 

Greece, for starters, is about jetting off to the European country and features Drake rapping in French. 

Some fans have taken to social media to express how much they like the new track, and many seem to be impressed that he's added yet another language to his rapping repertoire (on top of English and Spanish).

Many also seem to be pointing out the Drake sounds an awful lot like The Weeknd in this particular song, and some aren't too happy about it. 

POPSTAR, on the other hand, features countless name drops of major celebrities including Whitney Houston, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and more. 

In general, fans seem to be pretty impressed by this particular song, with some even saying it's now one of their favourites. 

And even those who aren't yet obsessed with the new songs figure they'll probably grow on them over time.

The new songs are set to appear on DJ Khaled's highly anticipated 12th album, titled Khaled Khaled, which he announced on Instagram earlier this week.

They mark the sixth and seventh collaborations for the two artists, and only time will tell whether or not they'll make it to the top of the Billboard charts — like so many of Drake's singles have done before.

