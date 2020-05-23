Toronto nightclubs are hosting Canada's largest digital dance party

Canada's largest live stream Zoom dance party is going to be hosted by Toronto nightclubs next week.

Co-presented by Ink Entertainment (which oversees some of Torontos' biggest clubs like Rebel) and Bud Light, the event will have DJs, prizes and giveaways just like a real club night, and will be hosted by Ink venue bottle service staff and promoters.

Music will be provided by Jed Harper, Manzone & Strong, DJ Trapment, DJ Wikked and Stokes the MC.

People from across the country are encouraged to participate; all you have to do for an invite is RSVP to the party's Facebook event and you'll be sent the Meeting ID and password.

Participants are encouraged to dress up their rooms and themselves, and take the opportunity to meet new people and chat virtually. Apparently there's even a chance to "party hard and get featured."

The event is on May 30 and starts at 9 p.m. Toronto time, which is 6 p.m. Vancouver time or 10 p.m. Halifax time. Ink Events has also been doing streaming on their Facebook page if you need a little inspiration to get pumped up.