Toronto's favourite music store is expanding with a huge new location

Until now, Long & McQuade customers had to schlep to one of just two locations in the city to get their fix of guitar gear and other music equipment.

Thanks to a gigantic 13,500-square-foot location currently under construction on Danforth East in Scarborough, those east of the DVP will soon have a convenient outpost of the chain at their fingertips. No matter what instrument those fingertips are playing.

The new L&M is set to open at 3313 Danforth, near Pharmacy, on February 28. The store already has its own Instagram account, and looks to be pretty huge with an upstairs lessons centre.

The only other two locations in Toronto are at 925 Bloor Street West and 2 Eastern Avenue, but there are many more throughout Ontario.

The location previously played host to a furniture store and strip club. Now that it's becoming home to Canada's largest instrument retailer, crack those knuckles and start practicing that Stairway to Heaven riff so you can noodle away on one of a wall of guitars.