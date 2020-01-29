Music
My Chemical Romance is coming to Toronto on their first tour in nine years

Grab your black eyeliner and favourite ripped muscle tee, Toronto, because My Chemical Romance just announced a reunion tour and they're stopping in Toronto

That's right. After a nine-year hiatus, everyone's favourite punk rock/emo band is making their return to the stage. 

The band announced their new North American tour earlier today, accompanied by a 13-minute video titled A summoning...

The creepy video features MCR music and a young boy interested in the dark arts, and it appears to pay tribute to several of the band's iconic eras throughout the 2000s. 

My Chemical Romance will begin their North America tour later this summer in Detroit and make a stop in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on September 14.

Unfortunately, Toronto is the only Canadian stop on the list. 

Before they head out across the U.S. and stop in Toronto, MCR will play several international shows in Europe, Australia and New Zealand this summer.

The beloved band called it quits back in 2013 to the dismay of many angsty millennials, but got back together to play their first reunion show this past December. 

Tickets for their highly-anticipated North American tour go on sale to the public Friday, January 31 at 12 p.m. 

