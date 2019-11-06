Drake is launching his own weed brand

Toronto's chosen son will continue his ascent to world domination this week with the announcement of his very own weed brand.

Either that, or Drake just spent a ton of money paying homage to the 1996 Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin buddy comedy Bio-Dome.

Champagne Papi posted a cryptic video to Instagram on Tuesday night with the text "Welcome to More Life Growth Co." spinning in front of what appears to be a domed greenhouse complex.

This, after a full day of his sending his team to give out floral arrangements in "More Life Growth Co." packaging to random people on the streets of Toronto.

Not convinced that this has anything to do with Drake dipping his rich and powerful toes into Canada's legal cannabis industry? Joining the ranks of fellow rap superstars Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa in launching his own weed line?

The proof is in the patent (office).

Drake is 100 per cent about to launch his own weed line. pic.twitter.com/1bbG3WLH38 — Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) November 6, 2019

An application to register a trademark for "MORE LIFE GROWTH COMPANY" was filed with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office on October 21, 2019.

A near-identical application was filed by the same Hollywood, California company — Dream Crew IP — with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on October 18.

The Canadian version of the trademark application lists "cannabis products and accessories, medical cannabis, THC and CBD" under the category of "goods," in addition to various items of clothing (merch) and accessories such as rolling papers and hookah devices.

In the U.S., where cannabis is not legal at the federal level, MORE LIFE GROWTH COMPANY is being trademarked in relation to "herbs for medicinal purposes," "dried plants," and "smoking pipes," among other things.

Dream Crew IP's most-recent trademark filing before this? The term "AIR DRAKE" as related to air transportation, airline transportation services and airplane chartering.

If that's not a smoking gun, I don't know what is.

The AIR DRAKE trademark was filed in May of 2019, just days before Drake unveiled his new private jumbo jet bearing the same name.

Dream Crew IP's MORE LIFE GROWTH COMPANY trademark, while filed in October, was marked as "formalized" in the Canadian Intellectual Property database on November 4 — two days ago.

Rumour has it Drake will make the news public with an announcement of his own on Thursday.