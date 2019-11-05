People are getting mysterious flower deliveries from Drake in Toronto

If you were out roaming the streets of downtown Toronto at any point today, then there's a chance you received a beautiful bouquet of flowers on behalf of the 6ix God himself.

If you're in the Downtown core...Be on the lookout for @Drake's #MoreLife team as they're giving out flowers!! The boy is tryna brighten up your day and spread love and good vibes in the city!! pic.twitter.com/L7te6uJCTj — Mastermind (@Mastermind) November 5, 2019

Members of Drake's team were out distributing free bouquets to those lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time, and a bunch of offices and media outlets seemed to receive a floral arrangement too.

Today, leaving CAMH



Man on street: Do you want these free flowers from Drake?

Everyone I'm with: ...

Me: Yes!



And that's how I got a bouquet of flowers from @Drake! I'm still in disbelief! — Emily Springgay (@emilyspringgay) November 5, 2019

There's a fair amount of online speculation as to what the reasoning for the giveaways could be, and all signs point to Drake launching a new business venture of some kind.

Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich from Breakfast Television was one of the lucky recipients of a Drake bouquet, and she reported that the rapper is launching a new company called More Life — named after his 2017 mixtape.

She said more details will be announced Thursday.

On top of that, a new Instagram account called @morelife has recently surfaced. The account is currently private, has nine posts and almost 1,000 followers. But it only follows one account: @champagnepapi, a.k.a. Drake himself.

Anyone can request to follow the account and will likely be accepted quickly. When you do follow it, you'll see the nine posts form one big statement: Welcome to MoreLife Growth Co.

That's about all we know for now, but be sure to keep an eye out for a More Life Drake announcement coming soon.