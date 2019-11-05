Music
Mira Miller
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake flowers

People are getting mysterious flower deliveries from Drake in Toronto

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you were out roaming the streets of downtown Toronto at any point today, then there's a chance you received a beautiful bouquet of flowers on behalf of the 6ix God himself.

Members of Drake's team were out distributing free bouquets to those lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time, and a bunch of offices and media outlets seemed to receive a floral arrangement too. 

There's a fair amount of online speculation as to what the reasoning for the giveaways could be, and all signs point to Drake launching a new business venture of some kind. 

Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich from Breakfast Television was one of the lucky recipients of a Drake bouquet, and she reported that the rapper is launching a new company called More Life — named after his 2017 mixtape.

She said more details will be announced Thursday.

On top of that, a new Instagram account called @morelife has recently surfaced. The account is currently private, has nine posts and almost 1,000 followers. But it only follows one account: @champagnepapi, a.k.a. Drake himself.

Anyone can request to follow the account and will likely be accepted quickly. When you do follow it, you'll see the nine posts form one big statement: Welcome to MoreLife Growth Co.

That's about all we know for now, but be sure to keep an eye out for a More Life Drake announcement coming soon.

Lead photo by

Hyperion

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

People are getting mysterious flower deliveries from Drake in Toronto

Drake gets invite from former elementary school for 100th year celebration

One of Toronto's newest live music venues shuts down after less than a year

Win tickets to Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera

Justin Bieber looked really happy at the Leafs game in Toronto

10 must-see concerts in Toronto this November

Someone just built a life-sized ice sculpture of Drake in Toronto

Toronto was totally blown away at the Elton John concert