Toronto rapper and Drake associate says Kawhi Leonard is signing with the Raptors

Kawhi Leonard watch continues today with, among other things, rampant speculation fuelled by celebrities on social media.

The Toronto-based music artist Preme (formerly known as P Reign) just uploaded a photo of the NBA's most-sought after free agent to his Instagram Stories feed with the text "Kawhi signs to the Raps. U heard it here first. It's Lit [Canadian flag emoji] [trophy emoji]."

Not even three minutes later, the post got a signal boost from noted basketball enthusiast (and prolific source for all things Raptors) Kevin Rashidi on Twitter.

.@preme, good friends of Drake just posted this on IG. pic.twitter.com/txRfV5Hwoa — Kevin Rashidi (@KevinRashidi) July 4, 2019

Rashidi was careful to note that Preme is a good friend of Drake's — which is relevant here, as Drake is more than a well-connected celebrity: The Toronto-born rapper legitimately works with and for the Raptors as the team's global brand ambassador.

If any celebrity were to have an inside scoop on whether or not #HeStay, it'd be Drizzy, though he himself has kept mum about Leonard's free agency prospects (similar to literally everyone else involved on the Raptors' end).

Meanwhile, in California, Snoop Dogg is shooting his own shot.

"Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you'll be a Laker," sings the west-coast icon in an intimate-feeling video posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon. "Kawhi, Kawhi, come back to L.A."

“Kawhi, Kawhi tell me that you’ll be a Laker.” 🎶



Snoop is recruiting Kawhi 😭 pic.twitter.com/vqoZxtPqxI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 4, 2019

Leonard, a Los Angeles native, is the last NBA superstar to sign with a team during the NBA's free agency period, which started on Saturday.

The 28-year-old two-time NBA Finals MVP has reportedly now met with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors to discuss potential contracts.

Toronto sports fans are straight up desperate for Leonard to re-sign here after leading the Raptors to their first-ever NBA championship and things are getting intense (like, helicopter chase intense) while the world awaits his decision.

Sadly for our reputation as a city, insider sources say we're still a few days out from knowing where the Board Man will play come next season.