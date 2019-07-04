Toronto could be waiting days for Kawhi Leonard’s decision

Toronto reached an expert stage of clingy with Kawhi Leonard yesterday.

After fans were lining the streets of Yorkville outside of the Hazelton Hotel, obsessively tweeting #KawhiWatch and CP24 flew a helicopter over the MLSE plane that landed at Pearson Airport, the anticipation reached a boiling point.

But Toronto needs to be patient: It could be days before Leonard announces his decision, according to Jabari Young, The Atlantic’s NBA reporter.

"He and his reps are going through the process and taking their time before deciding the next move," Young wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.

Young rejected the rumours that Leonard was signing a 2-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. "No 2-year deals have been discussed," he wrote.

Yet, on Get Up ESPN yesterday, ABC NBA reporter Jalen Rose said, “I’m 99 per cent hearing that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto and signing a two year contract.”

All of this back and forth just means that Toronto has to sit tight for a little longer.