Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
kawhi leonard helicopter chase

Toronto is now stalking Kawhi Leonard from the sky

Kawhi Leonard is back in Canada, bay-beee!

Of course, if you've even so much as glanced at Twitter over the past few hours, you already know this.

The NBA's most-eligible free agent is reportedly en route to Toronto's Hazelton Hotel to take a meeting with Raptors President Masai Ujiri and General Manager Bobby Webster.

This meeting is expected to be the last for Leonard in a string of dates with NBA executives trying to win him over to their teams after watching him lead the Raptors to their first ever NBA Championship.

Fans — particularly those in Toronto and Los Angeles — are waiting with baited breath to find out whether or not #HeStay in The 6ix after (maybe) meeting with The Clippers and The Lakers this week.

We're at the point now where local news stations are broadcasting live footage from a helicopter following a black van that the NBA star is believed to be riding in, OJ Simpson white Bronco-style.

The 28-year-old superstar is the only big name player who has yet to sign a contract for the 2019-2020 season at this point, and everybody wants him.

Nobody knows what he's going to do and a decision could come down at any moment, hence the ridiculous amount of people talking about Leonard's every waking move (rather contentiously, I might add.)

Many fans are nervous that all of the unwanted attention could scare off the notoriously private basketball player, and are urging others to leave him alone

Others are hanging onto every sighting and rumour about Leonard's choice. They've even gone so far as to wait for him in droves outside the Hazelton.

Most of us are simply incredulous over how far this "Kawhi Watch" business has gone.

"(Likely) Con: pandering, crazy crowd of fans hounding reclusive superstar," joked Toronto sports writer Chris O'Leary of today's madness. "Pro: This could be the first legit hot day Kawhi has been here for in Toronto in 2019."

"The Kawhi story has become surreal," wrote another sports reporter, Steve Mason. "Apparently has already met with Lakers and Clippers... now in an SUV headed to the Raptors final pitch. Helicopters overhead. For somebody who doesn’t like an attention, this circus is pretty intense."

Fingers crossed that the Board Man lets us know what he wants to do soon — and that he isn't turned off by clingy cities.

Lead photo by

Rob Gillies

