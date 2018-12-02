Music
Toronto confused and upset after BT21 pop-up closes for a week

The BT21 pop-up store at Scarborough Town Centre is already closed just two days after opening, and The Army is not happy. 

Since opening to a massive crowds early Friday morning, the store selling merchandise from the collaboration between K-pop boy band BTS and Line Friends has seen thousands of mega fans—a.k.a. The Army—lining up to get inside. 

Apparently, the force was too strong, as the pop-up unexpectedly announced last night that they would closed until next weekend. 

"Due to overwhelming support we will be closing the shop but we will open again next weekend with MORE CUSHIONS. Make sure to come by!" said a tweet from Universal Music.

A bunch of people who didn't get the memo showed up at the store to buy VAN plush dolls and CHIMMY pillows today, only to find it eerily desolate. 

It's not very clear whether the store will be re-opening at its same location at STC, or if they're headed elsewhere (Alexa: play Let Me Know by BTS). What is known is the Army is not pleased. 

Now, people are demanding that the store re-open somewhere closer to the downtown core (like Yonge and Dundas, maybe) which might be easier for out-of-towners, who evidently made the long trek to check out the store. 

Others are saying Toronto should just have its own permanent location. 

When the pop-up first opened Friday, people also noted that the stock was a slim pickin's considering much of the merch is already available at Hot Topic. 

It seems they underestimated the dedication of the Toronto Army. 

