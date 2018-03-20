CBC Music Festival releases its 2018 lineup

The CBC Music Festival is back for another year and has announced its lineup of all-Canadian talent.

This year's lineup has July Talk, A Tribe Called Red, and Charlotte Day Wilson headlining, plus a slew of other artists like Milk & Bone that have been making a name for themselves among Canada's indie music scene.

A post shared by CBCMusic.ca (@cbc_music) on Mar 20, 2018 at 4:42am PDT

For a full day packed with music, ticket prices are considerably cheaper compared to rivalling music festivals taking place around the city. And like the others, this one also includes a fleet of food trucks.

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday March 23 at 10 a.m. for $39.50 while the festival runs all day May 26.