Photos show Jason Momoa movie Slumberland filming in downtown Toronto

Jason Momoa has been in Toronto working on multiple projects for quite some time now, and his latest endeavor is a new fantasy film for Netflix.

Slumberland, slated to premiere in 2022, will tell an "adventure story about an eccentric outlaw (Momoa) who guides a young hero (Marlow Barkley) through a secret dreamworld."

Momoa will transform into a half-man, half-beast creature thanks to makeup, costumes and CGI for the role, and new photos on social media give a behind-the-scenes look at production in Toronto.

After filming in and around Woodbine Park last week, the cast and crew of Slumberland were seen filming at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel this week. 

Photos posted to social media show production vehicles and signage surrounding the hotel's entrance, and one passerby also shared a photo of a giant blue screen outside the building — though its exact use is unknown.

In addition to filming on Front Street this week, the crew has also been working on creating a lighthouse set for the movie. 

The Slumberland lighthouse has been spotted at both Ontario Place and Pinewood Toronto studios, and it's not the first time an intricate and eye-catching set has been created for one of Momoa's productions in the city

And while Aquaman is undoubtedly working hard on his new film, he's also made plenty of time to meet his fans of all ages. 

The actor is also a known motorcycle enthusiast and has been seen driving one around the city before and after work. 

Slumberland is set to continue production in Toronto until June 21, but only time will tell whether Momoa will actually leave the city at that time or find yet another professional reason to stay in Canada's biggest city.

