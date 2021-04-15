Photos show Jason Momoa movie Slumberland filming in downtown Toronto

Jason Momoa has been in Toronto working on multiple projects for quite some time now, and his latest endeavor is a new fantasy film for Netflix.

Slumberland, slated to premiere in 2022, will tell an "adventure story about an eccentric outlaw (Momoa) who guides a young hero (Marlow Barkley) through a secret dreamworld."

Momoa will transform into a half-man, half-beast creature thanks to makeup, costumes and CGI for the role, and new photos on social media give a behind-the-scenes look at production in Toronto.

Filming Update!#Slumberland is filming in the Royal York hotel with a large blue screen out front 😴🎥🎬 https://t.co/gUVNiYeksV — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) April 15, 2021

After filming in and around Woodbine Park last week, the cast and crew of Slumberland were seen filming at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel this week.

Filming Update!#Slumberland is filming within the Royal York this week 😴🎥🎬 https://t.co/XcKG4RxUZJ — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) April 13, 2021

Photos posted to social media show production vehicles and signage surrounding the hotel's entrance, and one passerby also shared a photo of a giant blue screen outside the building — though its exact use is unknown.

Filming Update!

The Royal York has a mysterious blue screen out front. 🤔🎥🎬



Suspect this is #Slumberland but it could be another of the big productions.



Thanks, @joshparlee for the eagle eye detective work. pic.twitter.com/9IhrUdYbcR — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) April 12, 2021

In addition to filming on Front Street this week, the crew has also been working on creating a lighthouse set for the movie.

Filming Update!

Construction of #Slumberland’s impressive lighthouse set is underway 😴🎥🎬



This movie will be huge! Cannot wait.

Thanks, @jlpconcepts for these amazing photos. 🙌 https://t.co/4l2IbJU0S4 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) April 14, 2021

The Slumberland lighthouse has been spotted at both Ontario Place and Pinewood Toronto studios, and it's not the first time an intricate and eye-catching set has been created for one of Momoa's productions in the city.

Filming Update!



The #Slumberland lighthouse set has been spotted at Pinewood studio 😴🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/n7W4rOdTQA — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) April 12, 2021

And while Aquaman is undoubtedly working hard on his new film, he's also made plenty of time to meet his fans of all ages.

Update!#JasonMomoa is such a nice guy! He made the time to give a big hug before filming #Slumberland 😴🎥🎬 https://t.co/vxmtnMuKmT — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) April 10, 2021

The actor is also a known motorcycle enthusiast and has been seen driving one around the city before and after work.

Update!#JasonMomoa spotted on his motorcycle after a long day of filming #Slumberland 😴🎥🎬 https://t.co/gMrQP5djcU — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) April 10, 2021

Slumberland is set to continue production in Toronto until June 21, but only time will tell whether Momoa will actually leave the city at that time or find yet another professional reason to stay in Canada's biggest city.