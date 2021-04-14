Dan Levy and other notable Canadians celebrate Kim's Convenience following finale

It's official: The little CBC series that captured hearts around the globe with its authentic and endearing immigrant story has come to an end, and many notable Canadians are now congratulating the creators, cast and crew on all that they've accomplished in five short seasons.

The series finale of Kim's Convenience aired last night, giving viewers one last chance to say "Ok, see you!" to the beloved Kim family before coming to terms with the fact that their story has come to an end far sooner than many expected.

But while the series may be ending before all loose ends could be tied up, fans of the show have been taking to social media following the final episode to thank its creators and stars for five years of incredible television — including Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy.

"Sending lots of love to the cast and crew of Kim's Convenience," he wrote. "Thank you for five amazing seasons. x"

Gerry Dee, host of Family Feud Canada and star of Mr. D, also shared a heartfelt tribute to the series, urging everyone involved to celebrate their accomplishments just as the fans are doing.

Dear @KimsConvenience,



Congrats to everyone involved!



It’s an emotional time for all of you. Hope you can take a moment to catch your breathe and celebrate what you’ve done. #OkSeeYou — Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) April 14, 2021

Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau honoured the Canadian series with a tweet Tuesday evening, highlighting the importance of representation in TV and film.

For years, @KimsConvenience has celebrated diversity and championed inclusion. Although the show ends tonight, and we have to say “okay, see you” to @SimuLiu and the entire Kim family one last time, let’s continue to #SeekMore representation in the stories on our screens. pic.twitter.com/AgfWkuQhO2 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 13, 2021

And if you, like so many, just can't seem to accept that Kim's Convenience really is over, you can take comfort in knowing that you'll soon be able to watch Nicole Power continue her journey as Shannon Ross and see Andrew Phung in a new series called "Run The Burbs."

"As we head into the series finale of #KimsConvenience I want to reflect and thank people I've had the honour of working with," wrote Phung on Twitter ahead of the finale.

"I'm so going to miss working with my Handy Squad. Days filled with laughter, pranks, and sandwiches. I loved making comedy with each of you."