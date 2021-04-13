You can now audition to be on the next season of Family Feud Canada

Film
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Family Feud Canada auditions are now open to "dynamic families across the GTA and Canada" for the game show's upcoming season, so those of you who are confident in your ability to smash that buzzer and guess those survey answers should pay close attention.

Filming for Family Feud Canada's third season is set to take place in Toronto later this year once public health restrictions allow for it, and the producers are meanwhile accepting audition videos from enthusiastic families who believe they have what it takes.

"Families who are creating an audition video to submit should make sure to adhere to Ontario's stay at home order," a spokesperson for CBC told blogTO. 

In other words, if you and your family live in separate households, you'll have to get creative by hosting a video call, editing separate videos of family members together, using pictures or anything else imaginative you can think of. 

Producers are looking for applicants to "show Family Feud Canada who they are while respecting the rules of physical distancing," so a little creativity will surely go a long way. 

Anyone interested in participating in the Feud and potentially winning big bucks should apply online, and applicants must be 18 years of age or older. 

Families that are chosen for the show will eventually get a chance to appear on the show alongside host Gerry Dee, compete against another Canadian family and potentially win tens of thousands of dollars in prize money.

Lead photo by

Family Feud Canada

