Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
family feud canada

You can now audition in Toronto to be on Family Feud Canada

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Family Feud Canada is coming to Toronto. If you, like pretty much anyone who's ever watched a TV game show from home, think you could totally school every player lucky enough to be holding a buzzer, it's time to step up.

The in-person audition period for CBC's upcoming adaption of the iconic television program Family Feud is popping off this month, giving all Canadians over the age of 18 a chance to live out their dreams of guessing survey answers for cash.

Set to be taped in front of a live studio audience at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre in Toronto this fall, Family Feud Canada will feature two families of five competing against each other to guess the most popular answers to what CBC calls "fun, family-friendly survey questions."

The network is looking for "energetic and enthusiastic" clans with "personality" and "an ability to play the game." Bonus points for special talents and unique stories.

Think you've got what it takes? You can apply right here

Auditions will take place between now and mid-October, but they're by invitation only. The CBC's website states that while there is no official deadline for applications, sooner is better than later.

No word yet on how big any cash prizes awarded to the winners of the game show will be, but we do know that it'll be hosted by Canadian actor and comedian Gerry Dee.

Alas, we'll have to continue admiring Steve Harvey and his glorious moustache on the U.S. version of the show from home.

Lead photo by

Dennis Crowley

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

You can now audition in Toronto to be on Family Feud Canada

A giant Godzilla was just spotted on Toronto's waterfront

Cliff jumping is the newest activity coming to Canada's Wonderland

Tennis champ Bianca Andreescu was spotted partying with Danny Green in Toronto

Toronto wrestling fans staged their own WWE smackdown at Union Station

Toronto Raptors announce NBA season schedule with hilarious Netflix parody

Toronto is really bummed out over ads for the CNE

Serge Ibaka and Masai Ujiri bring the NBA Championship trophy to Africa