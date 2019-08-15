You can now audition in Toronto to be on Family Feud Canada

Family Feud Canada is coming to Toronto. If you, like pretty much anyone who's ever watched a TV game show from home, think you could totally school every player lucky enough to be holding a buzzer, it's time to step up.

The in-person audition period for CBC's upcoming adaption of the iconic television program Family Feud is popping off this month, giving all Canadians over the age of 18 a chance to live out their dreams of guessing survey answers for cash.

Set to be taped in front of a live studio audience at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre in Toronto this fall, Family Feud Canada will feature two families of five competing against each other to guess the most popular answers to what CBC calls "fun, family-friendly survey questions."

The network is looking for "energetic and enthusiastic" clans with "personality" and "an ability to play the game." Bonus points for special talents and unique stories.

Think you've got what it takes? You can apply right here.

Auditions will take place between now and mid-October, but they're by invitation only. The CBC's website states that while there is no official deadline for applications, sooner is better than later.

No word yet on how big any cash prizes awarded to the winners of the game show will be, but we do know that it'll be hosted by Canadian actor and comedian Gerry Dee.

Alas, we'll have to continue admiring Steve Harvey and his glorious moustache on the U.S. version of the show from home.