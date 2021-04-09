Dan Levy is channeling his character from Schitt's Creek and living at home in Toronto

Dan Levy's real life is a far cry from that of his Schitt's Creek character David Rose — which seems fairly obvious given that he's an award-winning director, producer, writer and actor — but the two men may actually have more in common than you'd think.

The Toronto-born star recently made an appearance on the podcast Table Manners with Jessie Ware, and he opened up about his decision to move back into his childhood home when the pandemic hit.

"I'm in my childhood home right now which is weird to spend that much time where you were born and raised," he said, "but it's inspired a lot of writing at the moment so that's good."

The former MTV Canada host was splitting his time between Toronto and L.A. prior to the pandemic, but he chose to hunker down in his hometown to be with his family throughout these challenging times — similarly to the Rose family when they lost everything and moved to the town of Schitt's Creek together.

Fans of the Levys likely won't be surprised by this fun fact since the family of four is notoriously close, as evidenced by their recent joint appearance at the SAG Awards.

Dan appeared alonside his father Eugene Levy and sister Sarah Levy as he accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series on behalf of the cast, saying: "To get to share this award with my brilliant sister and my incredible dad is absolutely extraordinary."

At one point during the virtual ceremony, he even mentioned his current living situation.

"A lot of people had to move home with their parents, including myself," he said. "Now that's a show or a movie."

Schitt's Creek took home yet another honour this week after winning Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards, so the Levy family had yet another reason to celebrate.