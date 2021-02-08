Dan Levy's mom called out bullies from his past before his appearance on SNL

Toronto-born actor, writer, director, and producer Dan Levy may be well-known for having a hilarious, national treasure of a father, but it seems the Schitt's Creek creator was actually lucky enough to grow up with not one, but two wildly supportive parents.

Levy's mother, Deborah Divine, has shared many motherly, encouraging messages on social media amid her son's countless successes over the past few years and months, but a tweet she posted just before his SNL debut this past weekend just may take the cake for most adorable.

In a post shared around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a little more than 12 hours before Levy hosted SNL for the very first time, Divine took the opportunity to call out the bullies who tormented her son back at summer camp in 1996 in true, proud-mom fashion.

"This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the the summer of '96 - just because he was different," she wrote. "Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: 'Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!'"

While likely slightly embarrased, Levy responded warmly to his mom's tweet with just a single word: "Moms," he wrote, accompanied by a red heart.

Divine has long publicly championed both of her children, including daughter Sarah Levy, who also appeared in Schitt's Creek as character Twyla.

The Levy matriarch has used her platform to encourage other parents to treat their children with compassion and kindness, even when it may not be easy, especially those with children in the LGBTQ2s+ community.

If your child comes out to you today, embrace that child and know that you have eased their world in an immeasurable way.❤️ — deb d (@tingtime) October 11, 2020

And while it's likely that Levy still takes his mother for granted at times, as most of us are unfortunately guilty of doing, a birthday message he posted for her back in June reveals that he truly does appreciate having such a supportive mom in his corner.

"And a happy birthday to my Mom! She's the funny one in the family," he wrote. "And a true legend who has had to put up with my judgmental, dissatisfied looking face for 36 years now. Love you. x."