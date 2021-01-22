Toronto native Dan Levy set to host SNL for the first time

Toronto-born actor, writer, director and producer Dan Levy has had quite a year.

The Canadian celebrity has long been known as a television personality from his days as a host on MTV Canada, and some say he was destined for the spotlight from the beginning thanks to his famed father Eugene Levy.

But his level of success reached new heights in recent months following the major international acclaim of Schitt's Creek — with a record nine Emmy wins awarded to the show last year — as well as his successful holiday movie Happiest Season and being named in PEOPLE'S Sexiest Man Alive Issue for 2020.

And now the star has yet another reason to celebrate.

On Friday afternoon, after a brief hiatus during the holiday season, Saturday Night Live announced the lineup of hosts and musical guests for the next three episodes, and Levy is listed among the names of the notable actors and performers.

The first new SNL episode of 2021 will feature John Krasinski as a host with Machine Gun Kelly as the musical guest on Jan 30, followed by Levy hosting on Feb. 6 with Phoebe Bridgers performing.

In the following week, actor and director Regina King will host and Nathaniel Rateliff will perform.

This will mark Levy's first time hosting the show, which is considered a major honour reserved for Hollywood's most beloved stars.

And while Levy has certainly gone from a B-list celebrity to an A-lister in a short period of time, he's not above reacting honestly and modestly to such an honour.

"OMFG," wrote Levy on social media in reaction to the news. And judging by the more than 1,500 replies to his tweet, it's clear his fans couldn't agree more.