Dan and Eugene Levy receive Golden Globe nominations for performances in Schitt's Creek

Ontario-born father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy have received much praise for their performances of Johnny and David Rose in the beloved television series Schitt's Creek, and now they can add Golden Globe nominations to their list of accomplishments.

The nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were announced Wednesday morning, and the little Canadian series filmed in Goodwood, Brantford and Mono, Ont. certainly received its due.

good morning to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association only pic.twitter.com/iXgYnTvTZt — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) February 3, 2021

In addition to Eugene and Dan receiving nominations for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively, beloved Toronto-born comedian Catherine O'Hara is also nominated for best actress for her hysterical portrayal of Moira Rose, and Ottawa-born actor Annie Murphy has been nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Alexis Rose.

Murphy got her got her start acting in Schitt's Creek and has been giving back to vulnerable communities in Toronto following the show's end.

Schitt's Creek has meanwhile been nominated for five Golden Globes in total, the final of which is for best Best Television Series (Music or Comedy).

Schitt's Creek has been nominated for a total of ~five~ Golden Globe Awards, including Best Television Series (Music or Comedy)!



Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and thank you to the HFPA! ✨ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8BiHmyyg7N — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) February 3, 2021

Admittedly, the nominations aren't exactly shocking considering Schitt's Creek received a record nine Emmy wins last year, but it's still a massive honour for a show that only truly received the international acclaim it deserved in its final season.

Following the announcement Wednesday morning, Dan shared his response to the news in an Instagram post.

"Thinking of all of the amazingly talented people who helped make this show," he wrote. "Y'did good, team!"