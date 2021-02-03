Film
Mira Miller
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
golden globes 2021

Dan and Eugene Levy receive Golden Globe nominations for performances in Schitt's Creek

Film
Mira Miller
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario-born father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy have received much praise for their performances of Johnny and David Rose in the beloved television series Schitt's Creek, and now they can add Golden Globe nominations to their list of accomplishments. 

The nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were announced Wednesday morning, and the little Canadian series filmed in Goodwood, Brantford and Mono, Ont. certainly received its due. 

In addition to Eugene and Dan receiving nominations for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively, beloved Toronto-born comedian Catherine O'Hara is also nominated for best actress for her hysterical portrayal of Moira Rose, and Ottawa-born actor Annie Murphy has been nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Alexis Rose. 

Murphy got her got her start acting in Schitt's Creek and has been giving back to vulnerable communities in Toronto following the show's end. 

Schitt's Creek has meanwhile been nominated for five Golden Globes in total, the final of which is for best Best Television Series (Music or Comedy). 

Admittedly, the nominations aren't exactly shocking considering Schitt's Creek received a record nine Emmy wins last year, but it's still a massive honour for a show that only truly received the international acclaim it deserved in its final season.

Following the announcement Wednesday morning, Dan shared his response to the news in an Instagram post.

"Thinking of all of the amazingly talented people who helped make this show," he wrote. "Y'did good, team!"

Lead photo by

instadanjlevy

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Dan and Eugene Levy receive Golden Globe nominations for performances in Schitt's Creek

One of the stars of Kim's Convenience is giving a TEDx talk in Toronto

Schitt's Creek star auctioning off paper plate with lyrics from the show for Toronto charities

That time when Mr. Bean came to the Eaton Centre in Toronto

Canada's first Black awards show is coming to Toronto

Dragons' Den auditions are now open and here's how you can apply

Toronto native Dan Levy set to host SNL for the first time

Superhero series Titans filming season 3 on Toronto's streets