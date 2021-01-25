Schitt's Creek star sells dress and donates proceeds to Toronto encampments

One of Schitt's Creek's biggest stars is giving back to the community by selling her very first red carpet dress and donating the proceeds to two charities — one of which is Toronto's Encampment Support Network (ESN).

Ottawa-born actor Annie Murphy, known for her award-winning portrayal of the obnoxious yet lovable character Alexis Rose, announced the initiative on Instagram three days ago.

"If you're in the mood to buy this very nice dress AND donate to two important causes, have I got the OPPORTUNITY for YOU!" she wrote.

Alongside the caption, Murphy shared a photo of herself in a beautiful black dress designed by Wayne Clark on the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards in 2015.

"This was the very first thing I wore on my very first red carpet (the Canadian Screen Awards in 2015) so yeah, there might be anxiety sweat in the armpits, but there are pockets in the dress, so it balances out," she wrote.

"I would very much like to sell it to you if you're in the market."

Murphy then provided an email address for anyone interested in bidding on the dress, and she explained that half the proceeds from the purchase would go to the ESN while the other half would be donated to "an awesome charity (Canadian or American) that we both agree on like a couple of mature adults."

Shortly after Murphy shared the original post, she provided an update revealing that the dress had sold for a "whopping" and "generous" $7,000 USD.

That means Murphy donated roughly $3,500 USD to the ESN in Toronto, which is a volunteer-run network supporting people living in homeless encampments throughout the city.

"Thank you so much to all of you who bid," she wrote. "You are all awesome and kind and lovely."