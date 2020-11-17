Toronto native Dan Levy named one of the sexiest men alive and people agree

PEOPLE released its much-anticipated Sexiest Man Alive Issue 2020 this week, and Schitt's Creek co-creator and Toronto native Dan Levy has been named on the list.

While Levy has long been known as a television personality in Canada thanks to his time on MuchMusic, his level of fame reached new heights this year following the major international success of Schitt's Creek — with a record nine Emmy wins awarded to the show earlier this year.

And now he has another accomplishment to add to the list.

In an interview with the magazine, Levy talked about all the new hobbies he's tried out in the eight months since the pandemic began, including baking, bingeing TV shows and learning how to perfect his favourite cocktail (a cosmopolitan).

Ugh why is @danjlevy the most adorable thing on the planet 🥺 https://t.co/aN9ArkOrHH — Jessica Smith (@jessica_xoxo) November 17, 2020

"This form of sexy is a niche market but I appreciate that you're recognizing it," he quipped in the interview, but a quick Twitter search reveals that the decision-makers at PEOPLE are far from the only ones recognizing Levy's unique brand of sexy.

Dan Levy being named 2020’s sexiest man alive is exactly what I needed to see today. — ABBSolutely (@Abby_Labbie) November 17, 2020

Canadians and Americans alike have been taking to social media to gush about Levy's adorableness all day, with many applauding PEOPLE for giving him the recognition he so clearly deserves.

Dan Levy really is so sexy to me so god bless — I.D (@acuraintegurl88) November 17, 2020

One person even came up with a clever term for all the people currently lusting after Levy: Dansexual.

David Rose is Pansexual and looks like a large chunk of the population is Dansexual. #SchittsCreek #DavidRose #danlevy https://t.co/TwAtdCgx1n — The Schitts (@ToddCameron22) November 17, 2020

And another fan seems to have actually predicted that Levy would be included on the list.

I think Dan Levy @danjlevy should be people magazine’s @people next sexiest man alive! Or at least make the list..just putting it that out into the universe ☮️✌🏼🌈💟 — Jaime (@jemma15nj) November 10, 2020

PEOPLE's decision to include Levy seems to have even piqued the interest of some who would have never otherwise cared about the issue.

Wondering what it’d take for me to care about sexiest man alive rankings and the answer is Dan Levy https://t.co/rFfbwrHEGQ pic.twitter.com/nPndKICMcO — Ash (@ashthenruby) November 17, 2020

And one social media user said he deserved the spot but added that his father, Eugene Levy, should have also been included.

I just saw that @danjlevy is on People's sexiest man alive list and, well, that checks out.



BUT WHERE IS EUGENE? This could have been the weirdest father-son cover ever. — Andrew Phoenix (@andrewphoenix) November 17, 2020

PEOPLE's official Sexiest Man Alive 2020 will be announced tonight at 11:30 p.m. on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.