City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sexiest man alive 2020

Toronto native Dan Levy named one of the sexiest men alive and people agree

PEOPLE released its much-anticipated Sexiest Man Alive Issue 2020 this week, and Schitt's Creek co-creator and Toronto native Dan Levy has been named on the list. 

While Levy has long been known as a television personality in Canada thanks to his time on MuchMusic, his level of fame reached new heights this year following the major international success of Schitt's Creek — with a record nine Emmy wins awarded to the show earlier this year.

And now he has another accomplishment to add to the list. 

In an interview with the magazine, Levy talked about all the new hobbies he's tried out in the eight months since the pandemic began, including baking, bingeing TV shows and learning how to perfect his favourite cocktail (a cosmopolitan).

"This form of sexy is a niche market but I appreciate that you're recognizing it," he quipped in the interview, but a quick Twitter search reveals that the decision-makers at PEOPLE are far from the only ones recognizing Levy's unique brand of sexy. 

Canadians and Americans alike have been taking to social media to gush about Levy's adorableness all day, with many applauding PEOPLE for giving him the recognition he so clearly deserves.

One person even came up with a clever term for all the people currently lusting after Levy: Dansexual.

And another fan seems to have actually predicted that Levy would be included on the list. 

PEOPLE's decision to include Levy seems to have even piqued the interest of some who would have never otherwise cared about the issue. 

And one social media user said he deserved the spot but added that his father, Eugene Levy, should have also been included. 

PEOPLE's official Sexiest Man Alive 2020 will be announced tonight at 11:30 p.m. on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

