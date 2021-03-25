Schitt's Creek just won another prestigious award for its final season

Schitt's Creek may have aired its final episode roughly a year ago, but the little Canadian series that could nonetheless continues to receive critical acclaim and praise all over the world.

The television show has received numerous prestigious awards over the past few months, and now there's another one to add to the list: a 2021 Producers Guild of America Award.

The series picked up the first award of the night during the virtual ceremony on Wednesday evening, taking home the title of outstanding comedy TV series.

Huge congratulations to the producers of #SchittsCreek on their win for the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy at the #ProducersGuildAwards! 💛✨ Thank you @producersguild! pic.twitter.com/KUChHPlouH — Schitt's Creek (Pop) (@SchittsCreekPop) March 25, 2021

"This show has been a joy to work on," said star and producer Eugene Levy when accepting the award, adding that calling his work on the series the highlight of his 50-year career would be an understatement.

Co-creator of Schitt's Creek Dan Levy later took to social media to celebrate the win, though he wasn't too pleased about the fact that the PGA shared a photo without him in it.

"Thrilled (to be cut out of this picture) AND to win the PGA for our final season!" he wrote in an Instagram story. "Thank you to @producersguild and congrats team on this incredible honour."

He also posted a celebratory message on Twitter, writing, "What a way to end the day! Thank you so much, @producersguild! Well done, team. #PGAAwards," and his father and co-creator quickly echoed his statement.

And a very big DITTO here!! https://t.co/zHS5HYjpnC — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) March 25, 2021

The CBC series' latest win comes after Dan and Catherine O'Hara picked up two honours at the Critics's Choice Awards earlier this month, and the series' stars and creators were also awarded a historic nine Emmys and two Golden Globes this year, among others.