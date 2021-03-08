Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara just won two more major awards for Schitt's Creek

Beloved Canadian television series Schitt's Creek cleaned up at several award shows over the past year following a final season that turned it into an international sensation, and Toronto-born stars Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara took home two more prestigious awards for their work on the series this weekend.

The 26th Critics' Choice Awards aired in a virtual broadcast on March 7 and featured many of the year's hottest film and television stars, including the beloved cast of the little CBC Television show that could.

Schitt's Creek was nominated for a total of five awards this year, and their first win of the night went to Levy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as David Rose.

And, as per usual, Levy followed the win with a heartfelt and inspirational acceptance speech.

"Thank you for supporting and championing a character like David," he said.

"I have so appreciated reading all of your thoughtful and encouraging words over the years and sometimes, when you don't often see yourself represented that much on screen, you have to take a risk and make it happen for yourself. Thank you so much for this, it means the world. Thank you."

O'Hara later took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her undeniably hilarious portrayal of Moira Rose, and she immediately planted a kiss on husband Bo Welch after the announcement was made — leaving behind a noticeably bright and likely intentional lipstick mark.

"Thank you for using your critical thinking to bolster support for our show, and thank you for recognizing my work with this lovely Schitt's Creek parting gift," she said in her acceptance speech.

"I say 'work,' and like everyone on the show I did work hard, but all I can remember now is the sheer joy of being inspired by our great scripts, challenged by my ridiculously talented cast-mates and our beyond creative crew, charmed by our wonderful hair and makeup and wardrobe fairy godmothers, and made to feel like a queen by the sweet, fun-loving people who watch our show, because you told them to."

Very proud of our whole team. Shine bright, pals! 💛 https://t.co/NT0XsAokt8 — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 8, 2021

Schitt's Creek's sixth and final season wrapped nearly a year ago, but the series' stars and creators have since been awarded a historic nine Emmys, two Golden Globes and two Critics' Choice awards, among others.