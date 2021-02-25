Dan Levy started a super Canadian new trend on SNL after hosting the show

Toronto-born superstar Dan Levy is apparently behind an entirely new tradition on the set of Saturday Night Live that has continued since his appearance as a host on the tenured sketch comedy show alongside musical guest Phoebe Bridgers at the beginning of this month.

The Schitt's Creek star and co-creator, in typical kind Canadian fashion, scrawled a good luck note to his successor Regina King, who hosted the show on Feb. 13.

"Regina! You got this! Much Love, Dan," Levy wrote on a sticky note that he affixed to a mirror backstage after his performance.

That’s the cutest ever!! @danjlevy — Be The Light (@Resist4Lyfe) February 13, 2021

King was so touched by the fellow celeb's message that she shared a photo of the adorable little missive to her Instagram story before her SNL debut, along with the caption "Awww. You're the best @instadanjlevy You crushed it! #snl"

Levy quickly re-shared the story to his own account, adding "Can't wait to watch you knock it out of the park this weekend @iamreginaking!" and punctuating the cute and uplifting back-and-forth.

Inspired, King — known most recently for her roles in Watchmen and One Night in Miami — decided to pay the gesture forward, leaving a heartfelt message for Regé-Jean Page, who hosted the show this past weekend.

"Regé-Jean, You [go] next and you are going to be amazing!!! I'm a big fan. Regina K."

Page, in the tradition now set before him by Levy and King, shared a selfie taken in the mirror to his Instagram with the sticky note front and centre, adding "Thank you @iamreginaking. The feeling is very mutual."

So two weeks ago Dan Levy left a good luck note for Regina King in her dressing room and now she passed it on to this weeks host! Is this the start of a new SNL tradition? pic.twitter.com/5GfVHuli7k — Monette Moradi (@monettem97) February 21, 2021

We'll have to wait until the weekend to see if the Bridgerton heartthrob leaves a similar letter for Nick Jonas, who will serve as this coming episode's host and musical guest — and also to see if Levy and his fellow Schitt's Creek cast members take home any wins at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.