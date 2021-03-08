Kim's Convenience announces that Season 5 will be its last

The producers of the beloved Toronto-based show that tells the story of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in Moss Park announced some disappointing news today: The current season will be its last.

Kim's Convenience has captured hearts around the globe with its heartfelt and endearing immigrant story since it first premiered in 2016, and the producers of the award-winning series announced Monday that the finale of its fifth season — set to air on April 13 at 8 p.m. — will also be the series finale.

The producers explained the decision to end the show earlier than expected in a statement, revealing that the series' co-creators confirmed they were moving on to other projects at the end of season five production.

"Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special," reads the statement.

"Kim's Convenience has meant so much to our cast, writers, crew, and audiences around the world. Despite the restrictions and complications of shooting during the pandemic, Season 5 is our finest season to date. It's been a privilege and a very great pleasure to work with the Kim's family of gifted writers and performers for the last five years. Thank you to our fans for the love and support you've given this show."

Fans of the series are understandably devastated by the news, and it seems some of the show's biggest stars feel the same way.

In a tweet, actor Simu Liu shared a lengthy statement in which he revealed his disappointement that his character Jung will not be given the chance to grow any further, fully reconcile with Appa, or figure out what he wants to do with his life.

"Most of all, it pains me that we will never see the Kims altogether as a family, bidding farewell to the bodega that has defined their immigrant journey," he said.

Disappointing news today.



I’m heartbroken. I feel like my journey with Jung was cut short. I feel like you, the fans, deserved better. But I’m proud of all that we accomplished together in 5 seasons.



Thanks for all your love and support. This isn’t goodbye, only #OKSeeYou. pic.twitter.com/c1LAg0F58m — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 8, 2021

Actor Andrew Phung also shared a lengthy Twitter thread Monday afternoon in which he thanked all those that supported "the little show that could."

We were the little show that could. Based on a fringe fest play that major theatres passed on. Ins Choi took this from an idea, to the stage, and w/ Kevin White to the TV screen. Few gave us a chance but we were a breakout hit. Thank you Ins and Kevin for your ideas and stories. pic.twitter.com/BhlYjPNPD1 — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) March 8, 2021

"Kim's Convenience has built a powerful and inspiring connection with audiences in Canada and around the world," said Sally Catto, CBC's general manager of entertainment, factual & sports, in a statement.

"While we are sad to say goodbye to this beloved and groundbreaking show, we are incredibly proud to have been part of its journey and understand the producers' creative decision to wrap up the show at this time."