Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kims convenience Seoul International Drama Awards

Kim's Convenience just won a major award at the Korean version of the Oscars

Kim's Convenience may be a Canadian fan-favourite, but it turns out  Korea loves it just as much. 

The popular sitcom just won Most Popular Foreign Drama of the Year at the Seoul International Drama Awards, which is basically the Korean version of the Oscars. 

And no, that's not a mistake. Although the show is definitely not a drama by North American standards, all TV shows in Korea are actually called dramas.

The show, which tells the real-life story of the Korean-Canadian Kim family who run a convenience store in Moss Park in Toronto, has never won an award at the prestigious Korean awards show before. 

It has, however, won at the ACTRA AwardsCanadian Screen Awards and WGC Screenwriting Awards

It originally premiered on CBC in October 2016, and following years of  success, the series has since been renewed for a fourth season. 

Kim's Convenience

