Kim's Convenience spin-off series about Shannon Ross in the works

While Kim's Convenience fans are still processing (and mourning) the fact that Season 5 will be its last, CBC has announced plans for a spin-off series about the one and only Shannon Ross.

Thew new show, titled "Strays," will follow Ross (played by the hilarious Nicole Power) as she embarks on a new career in Hamilton, and it'll allow fans to continue following the upbeat and enthusiastic character after Kim's Convenience comes to an end.

Power will be accompanied by an ensemble cast featuring Frank Cox O'Connell, Tina Jung, Nikki Duval, Kevin Vidal, Tony Nappo, Paula Boudreau and Emily Piggford in the new series, which is being produced by Thunderbird Entertainment.

The series has been in development since July 2018 and is currently in production, according to CBC. It was created by Kim's Convenience and Schitt's Creek writer Kevin White.

More details about the new project are expected to be announced later this spring, and it seems Power isn't the only Kim's Convenience fave getting her own show.

A new series created by comedian, writer and actor Andrew Phung and his best friend and collaborator Scott Townend is coming to CBC, and it'll follow a young Canadian family "taking a different approach to living life to the fullest in the suburbs."

Called "Run The Burbs," the series will feature Phung as a stay-at-home dad with an entrepreneur wife and two kids.

"As our comedy slate continues to evolve, we are thrilled to continue working with Andrew and Nicole and offer audiences two new comedies to look forward to starring these incredible talents they have come to know and love," said Sally Catto, CBC's general manager of entertainment, factual and sports, in a statement.

"Both of these series were planned to join Kim's Convenience on our comedy lineup this upcoming year, to reflect how many young Canadians are forging new lives outside of urban centres in Canada. We look forward to watching Andrew and Nicole as they explore these new stories."