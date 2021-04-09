Kim's Convenience star shares heartfelt tribute ahead of series finale

As the impending series finale of Kim's Convenience draws near, both fans and stars of the show are understandably feeling sentimental.

Canadian actor Andrew Phung — known for portraying the role of Kimchee in the series — is no exception, and he shared a heartfelt tribute on Twitter this week to commemerate his time working on the show.

"As we head into the series finale of #KimsConvenience I want to reflect and thank people I've had the honour of working with," the comedian wrote on Thursday.

"I'm so going to miss working with my Handy Squad. Days filled with laughter, pranks, and sandwiches. I loved making comedy with each of you."

As we head into the series finale of #KimsConvenience I want to reflect and thank people I’ve had the honour of working with. I’m so going to miss working with my Handy Squad. Days filled with laughter, pranks, and sandwiches. I loved making comedy with each of you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xn3ollyYYF — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) April 8, 2021

CBC announced in early March that Season 5 would be Kim's Convenience's last following confirmation that its co-creators were moving on to other projects at the end of production.

Phung also clarified on Twitted this week that CBC did not make the decision to end the series.

"Just to clarify, CBC is not ending the show," he wrote. "They ordered the 6th season and have been very supportive. The producers decided to end the show. No shade to anyone. Just want to clarify the facts."

Fortunately, this won't be the last we see from Phung.

The actor is working on a new CBC series with his best friend and collaborator Scott Townend that will follow a young Canadian family "taking a different approach to living life to the fullest in the suburbs."

Called Run The Burbs, the series will feature Phung as a stay-at-home dad with an entrepreneur wife and two kids.

The series finale of Kim's Convenience is set to air on April 13 and the episode is called "Friends and Family," so don't forget to have some tissues on hand while saying goodbye to the Kim family for the final time.