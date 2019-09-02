The essential guide to parties at TIFF 2019

TIFF parties aren't necessarily the easiest events to get into, but they do produce some of the film fest's most legendary stories each and every year. From black-tie galas to low-key lounge hangs to star-studded premiere after parties, you never quite know what's going to happen when Hollywood comes to town.

Here's a taste of what's popping on the party circuit for TIFF 2019.

Hot Spots

RBC is once again taking over 11 Duncan Street, transforming what's normally known as the STORYS building into a pop-up venue for private film parties, music events and junkets. Last year saw such celebrities as Matthew McConaughey, Salma Hayek, Elisabeth Moss and Cara Delevingne roll through.

On for two days only (Sept 6 and 7), this pop-up at MARBL brings together Collider, Nordstrom Canada and the LA-based events group A-List Communications, among others, to host press junkets, private cast parties and dinners for the Hollywood elite.

The Astor Lounge in the lobby of Toronto's swank St. Regis Hotel will transform into the TIFF-exclusive "Moët & Chandon x St. Regis Champagne Lounge" from September 5 to 15. This year's Hollywood Reporter TIFF Studio will also bring stars to the luxury hotel for portraits until the 9th.

AT&T is launching a new activation space at the hip Le Germain Hotel on Mercer Street in Toronto. Running from Sept. 6 to 9 and serving as home to the annual Variety Studio, the destination is expected to host stars such as Meryl Streep, Jessica Biel, Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and more for cast parties and dinners.

Toronto's historic Campbell House at the corner of Queen and University will once again be home base for Canadian independent film distributor Mongrel Media, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this TIFF. You can expect a steady stream of fun film fest fetes to take place here, as always.

This boutique hotel's Rooftop Lounge has long been known to host unique industry events, junkets and afterparties with a view. Except some familiar faces going in and out of this spot: Last year's Entertainment Weekly party on the ground floor attracted Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, KJ Apa, Jamie-Lee Curtis, Emilio Estevez and more.

The Entertainment District's favourite fast-casual poké-café is shutting down at 6 p.m. on Friday to host an exclusive lounge for celebrities with Deadline Hollywood. Barista Brian, latte artist to the stars, will be on deck to make actors swoon over their own foamy likenesses.

This private member's club at Simcoe and Adelaide has been hosting ultra-exclusive film festival bases for nearly a decade now. Here, you'll find premiere parties almost every night of the week — but good luck getting into any without connections.

This private members club at King and Portland hosts the 14th annual Canadian Filmmaker's Party on September 4, right before the festival officially kicks off. Expect a series of swanky film industry soirees and cast dinner parties after that.

The rooftop of the TIFF Bell Lightbox building will be buzzing from September 6 to 9 thanks to a series of exclusive panel events presented by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. The panels, which feature on-screen stars and behind-the-scenes talent alike, are free to attend with tickets.

September 5

Head on over to the Ritz Carlton for a taste of the good life on opening night of the 44th Toronto International Film Festival. The swanky hotel promises "an array of curated culinary experiences both at its bar and on the DEQ patio all week long.

Rotten Tomatoes' TIFF Welcome Happy Hour

The best dang film review aggregation site on the internet is hosting a welcome reception for TIFF attendees, alongside Fandango, at Assembly Chef's Hall from 4 until 7 p.m.

Mongrel Media hosts a private afterparty for Mario Bellochio's The Traitor at Campbell house from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on opening night of the fest.

Rub shoulders with A-listers like Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and Dev Patel at Weslodge on King West this Thursday night after the world premiere of their new film The Personal History of David Copperfield. If you're able to score an invite, that is.

September 6

Hosted by PR great Natasha Koifman and Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, the 9th annual Producers Ball will he held at the IT House x Producers Ball inside The Purman Building on Adelaide. Karaoke is on the agenda and expected guests include Yannick Bisson and Sean Paul.

Film distributor e-One is hosting its annual bash at Arcane this year. Big names should be in attendance, as always — and not just movie stars. If you're looking to get a word in with North America's hottest film producers or directors, this is where you want to be.

Actor Riz Ahmed (The Night of, Venom) will receive IMDb's "Breakout Star" of the year award at the IMDb video studio in Toronto.

The official red carpet premiere celebration for the gala premiere of Blackbird, starring Kate Winslet, Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill and Rainn Wilson, will take place at the Nordstrom Supper Suite this Friday evening.

Also at the Nordstrom Supper Suite (aka MARBL) on Friday will be the premiere party for director Aisling Chin-Yee's The Rest of Us, starring Heather Graham, Sophie Nélisse, Jodi Balfour and Abigail Pniowsky.

This highly-anticipated sex and body positive TIFF-adjacent party will take place at the Bovine on Queen West from 10 p.m. until the wee hours, thanks to an extended 4 a.m. last call at many Toronto bars this week.

The acclaimed Vogue editrix herself will be at the Four Seasons in Toronto on Friday for a brunch thrown in her honour. Yes, this is real life.

September 7

Far and away one of the festival's most prestigious (and expensive) fetes, members of the public can score tickets to this star-studded event at the Windsor Arms Hotel, hosted by Susan Sarandon, for a mere $2,500 per plate.

Confirmed talent for this high-profile event honouring actors and filmmakers so far include Nicolas Cage, Imogen Poots, Alex Wolff, Chloe Bennet and Keke Palmer. The private gala will be held this year at the Nordstrom Supper Suite on King Street West.

J-Lo, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart are just a few of the strong women starring in this highly-anticipated film about a group of enterprising strippers. There's no word yet on who's attending the party at Sofia on Saturday night, but rumour has it they'll all be in town.

Co-hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, this big deal industry bash at the Four Seasons will bring together actors, filmmakers and, of course, members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA.) A-listers spotted at this annual event last year included Melissa McCarthy and Kit Harrington.

Billed as North America's largest acting showcase, this American Idol-style annual event puts local actors in front of a panel of judges, agents, producers and casting directors to perform monologues at the Gladstone Hotel and maybe — just maybe — get that big break.

You'll find Hollywood heartthrobs Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie at the Nordstrom Supper Suite celebrating the premiere of their new film, which centres around two New Orleans paramedics. It's invite only, as is the case for pretty much every premiere party at the fest.

Variety & AT&T are hosting a cinq-a-sept with cocktails and canapes for actor Robert Pattinson and his TIFF film, The Lighthouse, at Le Germain Hotel on Mercer Street in Toronto from 5 to 7 p.m.

This annual TIFF dinner hosted by Sony is taking place for 2019 at Morton's Steakhouse on Avenue Road. The ultra-exclusive guest list is rumoured to include the one and only Tom Hanks, among a whole host of other Hollywood hot-shots.

September 8

The seventh-annual IMDb Dinner Party at TIFF will take place at Figo on Adelaide Street West from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on the festival's first Sunday. Billed as a "private industry event," the dinner will be hosted by IMDb founder Col Needham and feature an "interactive cinematic conversation."

Canada's leading indie film distributor is celebrating a solid 25 years with what will surely be a party for the books. It's invite only, but you can probably sneak a peek of what's going on from the street through Campbell House's slim fencing between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The Queen West post-production firm Post Cafe is hosting a TIFF bbq event at their new studio, featuring giant lawn games, custom juice cocktails, gourmet snacks and live performances from artists such as JOSEPH of Mercury.

Listen, I'm not going to promise you that Leonardo DiCaprio will be at the Chase on Temperance Street celebrating the world premiere of his doc And We Go Green at TIFF from 5 until 8 p.m. but... I'm not, not going to promise you that, either.

September 9

This highly-anticipated award ceremony at the Fairmont Royal York will be held in honour of actors Meryl Streep and Joaquin Phoenix, among other Hollywood greats. Meant to "celebrate the film industry's outstanding contributors," this will be the inaugural tribute gala for TIFF.

Torontonian actors and brothers Stephan James and Shamier Anderson will host the 4th annual B.L.A.C.K. Ball high atop the TIFF Bell Lightbox, on the OLG Dream Deck (otherwise known as Malparte). The private event "connects specifically diverse talent to the industry to cultivate mutually beneficial relationships between future talent and the current titans."

This annual bash for the people behind some of your favourite films takes place in collaboration with the Screen Composers' Guild of Canada for 2019. Taking place at the Gladstone Hotel from 7 p.m. until late, the event is free for CCE members but completely sold out.

September 10

Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard, Maya Hawke and Alex Wolff will be celebrating the premiere of their film Human Capital at the Peruvian restaurant Mira on Wellington Street from 8 until 11 p.m.

TIFF 2019 U.S. – Canada Reception

Hosted by U.S. Consul General Greg Stanford and Cinespace Film Studios, the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 U.S. – Canada Reception is taking place at Second Floor Events on King West this year. Invite only, natch.

SXSW Film @ TIFF party

The film-focused branch of Austin's famous festival is popping up at Gabby's restaurant on King Street, right across from the TIFF Bell Lightbox, on Tuesday night for a party that will definitely include karaoke. Festivities begin at 10 p.m. and go until very late.