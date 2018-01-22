Toronto barista is a hit with celebrities at Sundance

Toronto's premiere latte artist Brian Leonard – a.k.a. @BaristaBrian – is back in Park City, Utah this week for his second, star-studded Sundance Film Festival. And he's killing it. As usual.

Leonard, a trained opera singer, got his big break in the coffee world while working at the exclusive Producer's Ball during TIFF 2017.

Someone there thought his talents would be well received by the Sundance crowd, and they were right.

A post shared by Calii Love (@caliiloveco) on Jan 20, 2018 at 4:22pm PST

Leonard impressed celebrities like Peter Dinklage, John Legend, Laura Prepon and Rashida Jones with latte art of their own faces at the winter film festival in 2017, and he's doing it all over again right now.

So far, he's given personal coffee caricatures to the likes of Idris Elba and Hilary Swank, both pictured above, as well as Paul Rudd...

A post shared by @baristabrian on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:33am PST

Kiera Knightley...

A post shared by @baristabrian on Jan 22, 2018 at 8:48am PST

Debra Messing...

A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:57pm PST

Jaden Smith...

A post shared by @baristabrian on Jan 22, 2018 at 7:30am PST

Blythe Danner...

A post shared by @baristabrian on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:38am PST

Usher...

A post shared by @baristabrian on Jan 22, 2018 at 9:19am PST

John Cho...

A post shared by John Cho (@johnthecho) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:57pm PST

Priyanka Chopra...

A post shared by @baristabrian on Jan 21, 2018 at 5:04pm PST

Jim Parsons...

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:15pm PST

And Tyrion Lannister, Hand of the Queen actor Peter Dinklage.

A post shared by @baristabrian on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:40am PST

When he's not busy making flawless famous faces in foam, you can find Barista Brian at Toronto's own Calii Love on King Street West.