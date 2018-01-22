Toronto barista is a hit with celebrities at Sundance
Toronto's premiere latte artist Brian Leonard – a.k.a. @BaristaBrian – is back in Park City, Utah this week for his second, star-studded Sundance Film Festival. And he's killing it. As usual.
Leonard, a trained opera singer, got his big break in the coffee world while working at the exclusive Producer's Ball during TIFF 2017.
Someone there thought his talents would be well received by the Sundance crowd, and they were right.
Leonard impressed celebrities like Peter Dinklage, John Legend, Laura Prepon and Rashida Jones with latte art of their own faces at the winter film festival in 2017, and he's doing it all over again right now.
So far, he's given personal coffee caricatures to the likes of Idris Elba and Hilary Swank, both pictured above, as well as Paul Rudd...
Kiera Knightley...
Debra Messing...
Jaden Smith...
Blythe Danner...
Usher...
John Cho...
Priyanka Chopra...
Jim Parsons...
And
Tyrion Lannister, Hand of the Queen actor Peter Dinklage.
When he's not busy making flawless famous faces in foam, you can find Barista Brian at Toronto's own Calii Love on King Street West.
