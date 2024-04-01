Honest Ed's reopening one block from old location in Toronto

Toronto's iconic bargain emporium, Honest Ed's, is set to make a grand return, albeit in a slightly different location.

The beloved landmark, famous for its flashing lights, hand-painted signs, and unbeatable deals, will be reopening just one block away from its original spot.

Soon to be located in a long-vacant theatre in Koreatown a block west from the bustling intersection of Bloor and Bathurst, the new Honest Ed's promises to evoke the same nostalgia and charm that made the original store a cherished fixture in Toronto's cultural landscape.

Despite the move, the owners hope the spirit of Honest Ed Mirvish, the legendary founder known for his philanthropy and larger-than-life personality, will undoubtedly live on in the revamped establishment.

The decision to relocate Honest Ed's came after the closure of the original store in 2016, following decades of serving as a beloved destination for bargain hunters and culture enthusiasts alike.

While the closure left a void in the hearts of many Torontonians, the announcement of its return in expected to spark excitement and celebration across the city.

The new location, strategically chosen to maintain proximity to the original site, will offer a fresh take on the Honest Ed's experience while preserving its rich heritage.

Plans for the revitalized emporium include a mix of retail spaces, community events, and art installations, paying homage to its storied past while embracing the future.

"We're thrilled to bring Honest Ed's and its iconic signs back to life in this vibrant neighbourhood," said Eleanor Mirvish, granddaughter of Ed Mirvish and spokesperson for the project.

"Our goal is to capture the essence of what made the original store so special while reimagining it for a new generation of visitors."

In addition to its retail offerings, the new Honest Ed's aims to serve as a hub for community engagement and artistic expression.

Plans for collaborations with local artists, musicians, and community groups are already underway, with the goal of creating a dynamic space that reflects the diversity and creativity of Toronto.

The reopening of Honest Ed's represents more than just the revival of a beloved retail institution; it symbolizes the resilience and enduring spirit of Toronto itself.

As the city continues to evolve and grow, landmarks like Honest Ed's serve as a reminder of the rich history and cultural fabric that make Toronto truly unique.

The new Honest Ed's will be located at 597 Bloor St. West. Doors are expected to open early next year.