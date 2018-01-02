This is all that's left of Honest Ed's
Honest Ed's closed its doors forever just over a year ago on December 31, 2016. Now, the only significantly intact portion of the building that remains is at the corner of Bloor and Bathurst. Don't let the facade fool you, though — much of the old kitsch palace is rubble.
The first thing to go was the Markham St. sign, which will fortunately be restored and eventually installed at the Ed Mirvish Theatre on Victoria St. After that, the small signs were removed, and then the big demolition work began at the back of the building this fall.
It's remarkable how quickly the building has been devastated. It was just the beginning of November when crews began tearing the giant retail complex apart. By the end of the year, much of the site had been razed.
Along the way, those passing by have been treated to a view of just how hodgepodge the store had been cobbled together, assembled, as it were, from existing houses and buildings on Markham St.
It's hard to fathom how they patched everything together to make the interior space function as a retail outlet, though in fairness, the place always did feel like a maze.
Based on the current rate of progress, it appears that it'll be about a month until the vast majority of the east building is razed. After that, you can expect a giant hole at Bathurst and Bloor before construction begins on the new Mirvish Village.
