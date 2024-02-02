Fashion & Style
Daily Hive
Posted 4 hours ago
Canadians are sick of Value Village not having any 'g*ddamn fitting rooms'

Value Village customers have a bone to pick with the thrift giant because the lack of fitting rooms in stores is making for a frustrating shopping experience.

It seems that the fitting rooms were removed from store locations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many have not reopened.

This has left customers with no choice but to try items on in the store aisles or purchase items without being able to try them on first.

Many annoyed shoppers have taken to social media to express their dismay with the lack of proper fitting rooms at their Value Village locations.

"If Value Village doesn't want me taking off my pants in the middle of the store, maybe they should supply some goddamn fitting rooms," wrote one shopper on X.

"Do you think if we work together, we could collectively bully Value Village into bringing the fitting rooms back? asked another.

One shopper said they asked a Value Village manager if there were any plans to bring fitting rooms back into stores, and they were told, "No, corporate says they won't ever be back with theft being a main concern."

Another customer said they felt "embarrassed" to try on items in front of mirrors, over their clothes.

"It doesn't work and since you don't let people return things except for credit, I am done," they said.

Some shoppers seem to be over the Value Village shopping experience in general.

"You're primarily a clothing store, and you won't let us try on the clothes? Bye," wrote one frustrated customer.

What makes the situation even more frustrating is Value Village's strict exchange-only policy within 14 days of purchase.

There are no refunds or returns allowed, meaning if something doesn't fit, you're stuck with having to exchange it for another item that may not fit either.

Customers aren't just annoyed with the lack of fitting rooms at Value Village stores. The company has recently been in the headlines for its questionable pricing practices on items like burnt-out candles, Dollarama bottles, and more.

One reader who asked to remain anonymous shared photos of items that she came across that likely shouldn't have made it onto shelves, including dirty dishes that were selling for $10.

Value Village has been contacted about its fitting room policy but did not respond before publication.

