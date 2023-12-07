PSG bringing official store to Toronto

Paris St-Germain, the top soccer team in France's Ligue 1 is bringing their official PSG store to Toronto this month.

The team has won the Ligue 1 Uber Eats 11 times. In May this year, PSG was valued at US$4.212 billion by Forbes.

The store will officially open on Dec. 15 at 399 Queen St. W. When that happens, it will be the first one of its kind in Toronto — an officially licenced location from a major European soccer team for anyone itching for a Kylian Mbappé jersey.

While those involved with the store declined to chat ahead of its opening, turns out the soccer club has plenty of fans in the city excited about its arrival.

Victor Reymond, one of the three founders behind PSG Fan Club TO, told blogTO about the excitement the club feels around the upcoming store.

"Most of our members are very, very excited," he says. A picture of the upcoming store was shared with the group, and they immediately posted it on their private group chat.

"That was one of our most-engaged posts from the past couple of weeks."

There are a few retailers in Canada that sell the team's jerseys and some other merchandise, but he explained the best practice for the club was to have members bring back PSG merch when they visited Paris.

Reymond will be away from the city when the store does open, but he's making sure it'll be his first stop when he gets back.

The fan club told me that a meeting will be held this week to figure out who will be running the store, the PSG corporation or local representatives.

Toronto's PSG fan club was founded by Reymond, Charles Cho and Oliver Debregas in 2014 and became officially licenced by the French giants in 2018. The club meets to watch games at The Friar pub at 160 John St.

"Usually we have, let's say 10 members to about 40 depending on which game," he says, "and of course if it's a Champions League game, we have more people attending."

