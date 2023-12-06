10 holiday gift ideas under $50 in Toronto

While holiday gift ideas for $50 might seem like a good joke in an expensive city like Toronto, you can find wallet-friendly gifts if you know where to look.

Here are some holiday gift ideas for under $50 in Toronto.

Classic Cabin Toque or Gloves

Gift the warmth of tradition with Roots' Classic Cabin Toque or Cabin Gloves (both $48), crafted from a cozy wool blend with a stylish rollup design and iconic Cabin stripe tipping, all made from recycled materials.

Pottery painting at Pottery Dream

Unleash your artistic spirit with a personalized pottery painting experience ($22 for an hour) at Pottery Dream, complete with studio time, all the supplies you'll need, and complimentary drinks and snacks to fuel your creativity for 1-2 hours.

Wooden Ornament Cross Stitch Kit

Delight a beginner in the art of cross-stitch with a Wooden Ornament Cross Stitch Kit ($25) from Canadian Stitchery, featuring a birch wood disc that's easy to stitch, complete with all the essentials and instructions for a charming holiday ornament.

Merino Wool Socks

These Merino Wool Socks ($45) from The Great Canadian Sox Shop are a hiker's dream, blending durability with comfort, crafted from itch-free, breathable Merino wool, an ideal choice for moisture-wicking and odor control, ensuring dryness and freshness throughout any adventure.

Taylor Tony Wall Art

Gift a captivating conversation starter with Taylor Tony Wall Art (from $35), reimagining iconic figures through a playful lens, merging human and animal traits to offer a whimsical yet thought-provoking perspective on personalities and their place in the natural world.

The 500 Hidden Secrets of Toronto

Share the chance to discover the heart of Toronto with 'The 500 Hidden Secrets of Toronto' guidebook ($33). From charming cafes to cultural landmarks, this book provides an inspiring journey through its vibrant neighbourhoods and hidden gems.

Black & White Floral Wreath Dangle Earrings

Gift a touch of Canadian artisan elegance with these Black & White Floral Wreath Dangle Earrings ($40) from Corktown Designs. Handcrafted from polymer clay, each pair unique in its delicate floral design, offering a lightweight, versatile accessory for any everyday ensemble.

Gift Card to Storm Crow Manor

Delight the geek on your list with an adventure-packed experience at Storm Crow Manor, a Toronto haven boasting themed rooms, secret passages, otherworldly cocktails, and a menu of creatively whimsical dishes.

Retro TTC Camp Mug

This iconic Retro TTC Camp Mug ($18) is a commute through nostalgia. A durable 15 oz. ironstone ceramic piece sporting the vintage TTC logo, a timeless emblem celebrating Toronto's transit history while adding a touch of retro charm to every sip.

Fishbowl Desert Terrarium

Gift a self-contained desert oasis with a Fishbowl Desert Terrarium ($45 and up) from ecostems. An artfully crafted recycled-glass enclosure housing a variety of resilient desert plants, personalized to style preferences and complete with care instructions for an enduring, low-maintenance green gift.