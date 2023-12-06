This post is sponsored by advertising partner SickKids.
10 holiday gift ideas under $50 in Toronto
While holiday gift ideas for $50 might seem like a good joke in an expensive city like Toronto, you can find wallet-friendly gifts if you know where to look.
Here are some holiday gift ideas for under $50 in Toronto.
Gift the warmth of tradition with Roots' Classic Cabin Toque or Cabin Gloves (both $48), crafted from a cozy wool blend with a stylish rollup design and iconic Cabin stripe tipping, all made from recycled materials.
Unleash your artistic spirit with a personalized pottery painting experience ($22 for an hour) at Pottery Dream, complete with studio time, all the supplies you'll need, and complimentary drinks and snacks to fuel your creativity for 1-2 hours.
Delight a beginner in the art of cross-stitch with a Wooden Ornament Cross Stitch Kit ($25) from Canadian Stitchery, featuring a birch wood disc that's easy to stitch, complete with all the essentials and instructions for a charming holiday ornament.
These Merino Wool Socks ($45) from The Great Canadian Sox Shop are a hiker's dream, blending durability with comfort, crafted from itch-free, breathable Merino wool, an ideal choice for moisture-wicking and odor control, ensuring dryness and freshness throughout any adventure.
Gift a captivating conversation starter with Taylor Tony Wall Art (from $35), reimagining iconic figures through a playful lens, merging human and animal traits to offer a whimsical yet thought-provoking perspective on personalities and their place in the natural world.
Share the chance to discover the heart of Toronto with 'The 500 Hidden Secrets of Toronto' guidebook ($33). From charming cafes to cultural landmarks, this book provides an inspiring journey through its vibrant neighbourhoods and hidden gems.
Gift a touch of Canadian artisan elegance with these Black & White Floral Wreath Dangle Earrings ($40) from Corktown Designs. Handcrafted from polymer clay, each pair unique in its delicate floral design, offering a lightweight, versatile accessory for any everyday ensemble.
Delight the geek on your list with an adventure-packed experience at Storm Crow Manor, a Toronto haven boasting themed rooms, secret passages, otherworldly cocktails, and a menu of creatively whimsical dishes.
This iconic Retro TTC Camp Mug ($18) is a commute through nostalgia. A durable 15 oz. ironstone ceramic piece sporting the vintage TTC logo, a timeless emblem celebrating Toronto's transit history while adding a touch of retro charm to every sip.
Gift a self-contained desert oasis with a Fishbowl Desert Terrarium ($45 and up) from ecostems. An artfully crafted recycled-glass enclosure housing a variety of resilient desert plants, personalized to style preferences and complete with care instructions for an enduring, low-maintenance green gift.
