Pottery Dream is Toronto's serene new space to explore the world of ceramics

Pottery Dream on the Danforth is a sanctuary for artistic souls and a tranquil, creative haven amid Toronto's bustling cityscape.

Entering the studio, you're embraced by a warm, minimalist ambiance - a delightful fusion of whites, tans, and creams.

The space boasts an open concept adorned with naturalistic motifs, from wood accents to selections of breathtaking pieces crafted by Pottery Dream owner Felicia Semiawan, framing a serene tableau enriched by plants and dried flowers.

Semiawan's journey into pottery began when she became captivated during a throwing course at OCAD in 2018, marking the genesis of her deep-seated love for this art form.

"I just fell in love," she fondly recalls. Her life, since childhood, immersed in visual arts has fueled her dream of fashioning a welcoming creative space for fellow artists in Toronto.

"I want to make a space in Toronto for other creatives to feel welcomed, just coming together to create beautiful things," Semiawan said.

After discovering her passion for pottery, Semiawan ventured to Seto, Japan, to study under Hiroshige Kato, a 14th generation pottery master.

Kato's studio Kasen Pottery, legacy, and dedication to traditional pottery influenced Semiawan's vision for Pottery Dream, where now, both wheel throwing and handbuilding techniques are taught in a nurturing and relaxed atmosphere.

Pottery Dream beckons art enthusiasts of all levels, offering various experiences, from Date Night pottery classes, complete with charchuterie and drinks, to private events and comprehensive 8-week courses.

Pottery Dream's philosophy resonates with celebrating imperfections and recognizing the beauty in the unique aspects of every piece.

Semiawan's belief in the transformative power of clay reverberates through a commitment to fostering an inclusive and sustainable environment where the journey of creation is embraced and cherished.

"Pottery is just so calming," Semiawan says while seamlessly moulding a large lump of clay into smooth little bowls. "When I'm in it, feeling it on my hands, watching the wheel spin, the world slips away, and I forget everything and just focus on my craft."

Her sentiment echoes something many Toronto residents resonate with. A respite from the seemingly endless grind to get by, a much-needed escape to find solace and focus within the gentle rhythm of creating something beautiful.

The studio doesn't stop at mere classes - the Potters Club is a membership designed for passionate individuals seeking a supportive environment for their clay endeavours.

Membership at Pottery Dream offers full-day access to a well-equipped studio on Sundays or Mondays, firing services, discounts on classes and merchandise, access to specialized equipment, and more.

Pottery Dream, under Semiawan's vision, is about more than just clay - it's a celebration of artistic expression, a tribute to tradition, and an ode to the beauty born from creativity.

From seasoned potters seeking a nurturing space to curious beginners yearning to explore the world of ceramics, Pottery Dream invites everyone to experience the boundless realm of imagination and creation in the form of clay.

Pottery Dream is located on the 2nd floor at 125 Danforth Ave.